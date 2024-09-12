Bakersfield, CA – A two-vehicle collision near Haley Street and Panorama Drive left at least one person with moderate injuries Tuesday night, September 10, 2024, according to KBAK.

The crash occurred around 9:50 PM, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

The injured individual was quickly attended to by first responders at the scene. While the extent of their injuries has been described as moderate, it remains unclear if other drivers or passengers involved in the crash also sustained injuries. Further details about their condition have not been released.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the collision, and an investigation is currently underway. Traffic investigators will be reviewing the circumstances leading up to the crash to understand what may have contributed to the accident.

