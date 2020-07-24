WEST HOLLYWOOD— On Thursday, July 24, West Hollywood City Manager Paul Arevalo issued an emergency executive order to close West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park. The closure comes after reports of people failing to comply with protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The executive order states: “Approximately 50 percent of park users in recent days have failed to comply with the City’s face covering requirements and social (physical) distancing protocols and have altered and/or destroyed protective barriers intended to keep playgrounds closed. The Order is aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of community members.”

Neighborhood and dog parks at West Hollywood Park and William S. Hart Dog Park are still open. However, they are subject to the compliance of park-goers who must wear face coverings and abide by social distancing requirements. City staff and Sheriff’s personnel will monitor adherence to these. Those who do not voluntarily use face coverings may receive an administrative citation.

The tennis courts at the two parks and their availability is “dependent upon players following strict standards set forth by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and protocols that have been established to be consistent with safe-play practices issued by the United States Tennis Association (USTA), International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA).”

Tennis players who do not follow the guidelines are subject to administrative citations, a one-year suspension of iTennis membership and court reservation privileges.

For updates on the West Hollywood COVID-19 closures, visit: www.weho.org/news.