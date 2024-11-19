SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that it will celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Marine Park Community Garden on Saturday, November 23.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Marine Park Community Garden located at 1406 Marine Street.

Participants can check out the garden, paint planters, watch a cooking demonstration, enjoy some light refreshments and much more. The event is free and open to all. Children and families are welcome.

The Public Landscape division will also be giving away a limited number of fruit and shade trees to Santa Monica residents. The tree giveaway will take place on a first come, first served basis and will conclude once all trees have been given away. Individuals must bring proof of residency if they will be participating.