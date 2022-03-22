UNITED STATES—If you are involved in an accident that was not your fault, you could gain compensation to help cover the cost of things like your medical bills, lost earnings, and pain and suffering.

Personal injury lawyers throughout California, from Eureka to San Bruno, can handle a wide variety of cases.

So, if you are injured due to an individual or organization’s negligence or recklessness, you will want to know what kinds of personal injury cases are accepted by Californian lawyers. Read on to find out.

What Exactly Do Personal Injury Lawyers Do?

Personal injury lawyers are types of litigators who can provide you with legal advice and representation if you sustain a physical or psychological injury, and a financial loss, due to the carelessness of a person or organization.

Basically, a personal injury lawyer can help you to get a fair compensation.

General responsibilities of personal injury lawyers in Californian cities like Eureka include investigating claims and gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, reviewing medical documents, calculating damages, and drafting pleadings and motions.

If an out-of-court settlement is not reached, the attorney can represent you through trial to help you gain the compensation you are entitled to.

What Types of Cases Do Personal Injury Lawyers in California Handle?

There are multiple types of personal injury cases that lawyers in California can handle, from truck accidents to medical malpractice.

Here are some of the most common kinds of cases an experienced lawyer will be able to help you with.

Vehicle Accidents

Accidents involving cars, trucks, and motorcycles tragically injure hundreds of thousands of people in California every year.

While some accidents are unavoidable, many happen due to the negligence of the driver.

If you are involved in an accident that is caused by a negligent or reckless driver, a personal injury lawyer can help you gain compensation.

In addition to driver negligence or recklessness, vehicle accidents can happen because of a poorly maintained road or a defect in the vehicle. Such cases can also be handled by personal injury lawyers. But instead of the defendant being an individual, it would be the organization responsible for the road maintenance or vehicle defect.

Unsafe and Defective Products

Unbelievably, more than 700,000 people in the United States are killed each year by unsafe or defective products. Many happen in California.

Even though the Consumer Products Safety Commission requires manufacturers to report defective products, many manufacturers still knowingly release unsafe products onto the market.

If you sustain a personal injury due to a defective product, a lawyer can help you to take legal action against the designers, manufacturers, or vendors of the items, and gain the compensation you deserve.

Wrongful Death

If a loved one should die due to another’s negligence or intentional acts, the family of the deceased is able to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the individual or organization that is at fault.

Wrongful death could be caused by defective products, medical malpractice, car accidents, or intentional killing.

Wildfires

When preventable wildfires are caused by an individual or organization and they end up causing injuries, a personal injury lawyer can help victims to claim for damages.

You will probably remember the recent devastating fire in California which is thought to have been caused by Pacific Gas and Electric’s utility pole blowing fuses.

If you were injured in that fire, or are injured in another Californian wildfire, a personal injury lawyer can assist you in gaining fair compensation.