WASHINGTON DC—On Monday, July 30, the Supreme Court of the United States(SCOTUS) ruled in a 6-3 decision to allow the President of the United States (POTUS) immunity while conducting business in his professional capacity. The opinion of the Supreme Court reads as follows.



“The President is not above the law, but Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution. And the system of separated powers designed by the Framers has always demanded an energetic, independent Executive.”



Some Democrats scrutinized the Supreme Court’s decision suggesting that it was a partisan effort, and votes in Trump’s favor. Republicans pointed out that this is not true suggesting that those who are criticizing the vote did not read the Supreme Court’s opinion. There is no immunity extended when a President is not acting in an official capacity.



The full text of both of the Supreme Court’s opinions may be seen here.



In a second Supreme Court decision, Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomass addressed the issue of a random prosecutor, Jack Smith who was appointed to represent the President of the United States.



The President of the United States is not offered immunity when not acting in their official capacity. Justice Clarence Thomas made the following remarks regarding AG Garland appointing a private citizen, Jack Smith to prosecute Trump, “on behalf of the United States.”



“Respecting the protections that the Constitution provides for the Office of the Presidency secures liberty. In that same vein, the Constitution also secures liberty by separating the powers to create and fill offices. And, there are serious questions [on]whether the Attorney General [Merrick Garland] has violated that structure by creating an office of the Special Counsel that has not been established by law. Those questions must be answered before this prosecution can proceed.



But, I am not sure that any office for the Special Counsel has been established by law as the constitution requires by requiring that Congress create federal offices, ‘by Law,’… “He [Garland] cannot create offices at his pleasure,” Justice Thomas stated. On his social media platform, Truth Social, former President Trump made the following statement.



“Big win for our constitution and democracy. Proud to be an American.”



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the Supreme Court’s decision by threatening to file Articles of Impeachment on members of SCOTUS. Rep. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “This is a great disgrace from the MAGA SCOTUS.”



Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (R-LA) made the following statement on Fox News and posted it to his X social media page.



“The hyperbole and hypotheticals coming from Democrats after today’s Supreme Court decision is absolute madness. The Court followed the Constitution and common sense here. Presidents must be able to make difficult decisions without rogue prosecutors coming after them.”





