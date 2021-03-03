UNITED STATES—On March 1, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced a $125 million package providing aid to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) including training, equipment, and advisory efforts.

According to DOD website, the aid is intended to help Ukraine forces preserve the country’s territorial integrity, secure borders, and improve interoperability with NATO.

The announcement states:

“This action reaffirms the U.S. commitment to providing defensive lethal weapons to enable Ukraine to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression.”

USAI package funds two additional armed Mark VI patrol boats to better enhance Ukraine’s ability to patrol and defend its territorial waters.

According to reports, the U.S. committed to supplying a total of eight patrol boats. The fleet will include the capabilities to enhance lethality, command, and control, additional counter-artillery radars, tactical equipment, continued support, and satellite imagery.

The remaining $150 million in funding appropriated by Congress, will not be provided until the Department of Defense and Department of State concludes that Ukraine made sufficient progress on defense reforms that strengthen civilian control of the military, promote increased transparency, and accountability in the defense industry.

According to December 2020, Bilateral Relations Fact Sheet on U.S. relations in Ukraine, “The United States established diplomatic relations with Ukraine in 1991, following its independence from the Soviet Union. The United States attaches great importance to the success of Ukraine as a free and democratic state with a flourishing market economy. U.S. policy is centered on supporting Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression as it advances reforms to strengthen democratic institutions, fight corruption, and promote conditions for economic growth and competition.”

Ukraine maintains an embassy in the U.S. at 3350 M Street NW, Washington, DC 20007 (202) 349-2920). More details about Ukraine can be found on the U.S. Department of State website.