CALIFORNIA—On Thursday, May 21, the University of California Board of Regents unanimously approved the suspension of the standardized test requirement for all freshman applicants until fall 2024. Throughout the next 4 years the suspension will be in place for the UC system as they attempt to create a new test that better aligns with academic content expected by students before entering college.

In a statement, the UC system indicated that if a new test does not meet their specific criteria by fall 2025, they will eliminate standardized testing for all California students.

Regarding the change UC President Janet Napolitano said, “Today’s decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University’s undergraduate admissions.” UC Board of Regents Chair John A. Pérez commented, “I think this is an incredible step in the right direction toward aligning our admissions policy with the broad-based values of the University.”

For fall 2021 and fall 2022 each individual UC campus will have the option to use ACT/SAT test scores in selection consideration if applicants choose to submit them. No campus has announced, if they will be using the scores. For fall 2023 and fall 2024 no campus will consider test scores for California public and independent admission selection. The new changes included the elimination of the SAT Essay/ACT Writing Test as a requirement for UC undergraduate admissions, and the scores will not be used at all effective for fall 2021 admissions.

The decision comes after a two-year long research effort by the UC system to evaluate the value and use of standardized tests in the admission selection. The Standardized Testing Task Force concluded their study and presented their findings to President Napolitano last month.