UNITED STATES−U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCIS) announced the suspension of in-person services of their field offices to the public, asylum services, and Application Support Centers from March 18 thru May 3, in order to avoid person-to-person contact and reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

According to a press release from the UCIS, they will continue emergency services. Individuals who have appointments or naturalization ceremonies scheduled will be notified. In addition, asylum petitioners will receive new rescheduled appointments. The date, time, location, and all pertinent information will be sent to the applicants by mail once the offices reopen and resume normal office procedures.

“Education and precautions are the strongest tools against infection,” states the UCIS on its website. They recommend visiting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s, COVID-19 website to obtain facts.

“Continue to practice good health habits, refrain from handshakes or hugs as greetings, and wash hands and clean surfaces appropriately,” states the UCIS as a safety precaution to the public.

Individuals are advised to check with field offices in their area to see if they have re-opened before flooding the Contact Center with calls. Those who are awaiting correspondence from the UCIS should be aware response times will be delayed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.