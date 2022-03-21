PORTLAND, Ore- The UCLA Bruins are headed to their second consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearance after cruising to a 72-56 victory over St. Mary’s on Saturday, March 19 at the Moda Center. Up next for the Bruins is the North Carolina Tar Heels, this matchup of college basketball Titans is set for Friday in Philadelphia.

After Thursday’s shaky performance in the opening round against Akron, UCLA bounced back with their most impressive victory of the season. It was a balanced attack as Tyger Campbell scored 16 points, Johnny Juzang added 14 as did Jules Bernard.

Taking a 36-29 lead into halftime, the Bruins utilized their physical brand of defense forcing three turnovers, St. Mary’s went 0-for-12 from the field for six minutes.

The most frightening moment of the game was when Jamie Jaquez injured his right ankle with 6:58 remaining in the game. Jaquez limped off the court and was helped off the court by teammates but later return to the bench to support his team.

His status for Friday remains murky. “We’ve got until Friday until we play,” said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin. “Jaime, if he can walk, he’ll play.”

No.4 seed UCLA Bruins will face the NO. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday in the East Region in Philadelphia. The matchup will truly be a battle of Blue Bloods.

UCLA has a record eleven NCAA Championships, North Carolina is third with six NCAA Championships.