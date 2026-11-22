ANN ARBOR, MICH– The perfect season has ended, as the NO. 4 UCLA Bruins were defeated by the University of Michigan, 18-16 in a gripping and heartbreaking loss on Saturday, November 21 at the Big House. It took 3 overtimes to settle this epic battle.

To add insult to injury, Bruins Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was injured on the first play of overtime; he ran to the right and appeared to suffer a serious injury when he was tackled.

After he was helped up off the turf, Dieffenbach was immediately strapped to a stretcher while sitting up slightly and carted off the field.

He was replaced by Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of Week 1 starter Nico Iamaleava. Afterwards, both teams traded field goals to bring us to triple overtime.

Overtime rules in college football dictate that in the 3OT, each team lines up near the goal line for a two-point conversion. It’s similar to a penalty shot in soccer.

UCLA went first. Iamaleava was indecisive as UCLA’s mandated two-point attempt amounted to nothing. Then Michigan QB Bryce Underwood found Jalen Hoffman in the end zone for the Wolverines’ winning points.

Fans stormed the field, and mayhem ensued on the field, as the future hopes and prospects of UCLA reaching the College Football Playoffs took a severe blow.

The Bruins (10-1) blew a chance to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and to move a step closer toward earning a first-round bye in the 12-team postseason after entering the game No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Michigan made a change at Quarterback, going back to Bryce Underwood. The dual threat capabilities of run and pass have frustrated the Bruins defense in the past. And Underwood is that type of player.

UCLA’s offense was absolutely smothered the entire game. Even before Dieffenbach went down, the Bruins had trouble moving the ball against Michigan’s stout defense.

“Those things are tough, but it’s the game that we play,” Chesney said.

Michigan held running back Wayne Knight, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, to 30 yards on 11 carries. Without much from its running game, UCLA’s offense looked very ordinary. Give credit to Michigan’s defense, which is still playing hard despite the Wolverines’ record, but the Bruins suddenly have major questions on offense.

Bryce Underwood threw a tie-breaking, 6-yard touchdown pass to Mason Bonner early in the fourth quarter to give Michigan a 10-3 lead.

With their season on the line, the Bruins did march down the field in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

UCLA tied the score with 10 seconds remaining on a 1-yard jump pass from Anthony Woods to Brayden Loftin, capping a 15-play, 77-yard drive for the Bruins’ first touchdown.

Next week, the Crosstown Showdown has much more at stake than the Victory Bell. NO. 18 USC will visit the Rose Bowl to face NO. 4 UCLA with Big Ten Title hopes on the line.

The Trojans-Bruins regular-season college football rivalry game takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 12:30 PM at the Rose Bowl Stadium.