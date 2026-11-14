PASADENA—In only the third time in Bruin football history, UCLA has a 10-win season, defeating Illinois 22-14 in a special Friday-night Rose Bowl game on Friday, November 13. Eerily matching the atmosphere, steady rain created a gloomy sense of a possible upset. The Bruins overcame a rainy night to secure a 22-14 victory, thanks to a stout defense that forced three interceptions.

The victory moves them to 10-0 for the first time since 1998. This miraculous turnaround comes on the heels of a dismal 3-9 record in 2025. Every fan, especially UCLA students, showed amazing school spirit in the rain. Suffice it to say, the Rose Bowl was rocking in the rain.

UCLA opened the scoring when quarterback Ty Dieffenbach connected with Aidan Mizell for a 54-yard touchdown pass. Mizzel has become a superstar over the last two weeks. He catches the long bomb. Last week, for instance, Mizzel caught back-to-back 75-yard TD receptions. Bruins KickerMateen Bhaghani added a 20-yard field goal to extend UCLA’s lead to 10–0 before halftime.

Prior to entering the locker room, Dieffenbach initially clutched his left upper arm after that area of his body appeared to smash into the field while being tackled. Then he stayed down for a few minutes before going to the sideline. It was awful watching Dieffenbach need help getting off the field in the final minute of the first half after suffering an upper-body injury. Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of injured UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, replaced Dieffenbach and threw two incomplete passes before the No. 4 Bruins headed to the locker room with a 10-0 lead over Illinois.

Madden Iamaleava started the second half for UCLA. In the driving rain, the Illini cut into UCLA’s lead, and the Bruins stalled on three consecutive drives. The Rose Bowl serenaded Dieffenbach with cheers anew when he took the field with a minute left in the third quarter, with his team holding a 12-7 lead over Illinois. It was as if Bruins Hall of Famer Troy Aikman were entering the game. He returned to the UCLA sideline, then to the field late in the third quarter. He led the Bruins on a 75-yard drive, culminating in a touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan that gave the team a 19-7 lead.

The Bruins defense was impeccable. They forced a safety, not to mention the aforementioned three interceptions.”Resolve is the word I keep thinking about.” beamed UCLA Head Coach Bob Chesney. The man who has renewed hope for both the fanbase and the beleaguered Bruins in his debut season added, ” Relentlessness and resolve. We’re never going to give up. We’re never going to waver. It doesn’t matter who’s playing what position. We believe in everybody on this team.”

Illinois at 6-4 battled back with a scoring drive of its own and had a chance to take the lead while trailing by 5 points late in the game. But UCLA’s Scooter Jackson picked off a pass from Katin Houser, setting up a Bruins field goal and the final margin. Dieffenbach, a transfer from Cal Poly, has started four consecutive games after replacing starter Nico Iamaleava, who suffered a torn ACL in a win against Oregon. Dieffenbach finished with 232 passing yards and two touchdowns. This year’s Bruins have also tied the school record for wins to start the season, which was set in 1998. That’s also the last time they won a conference title.

Nearly as important as the victories was how they came about. In the last two weeks, UCLA has faced physical and traditional Big Ten programs without backing down. Before Friday’s Bruins win, Illinois had won four straight Big Ten games, including a 21-10 victory over Oregon.

UCLA is the only team in the Big Ten Conference that is undefeated. It is becoming highly likely that the program will reach the College Football Playoffs. Let that sink in for a moment. UCLA is two games away from a berth in the College Football Playoffs. It’s been a miraculous 2026 for the program.

The final two games are critical in order to reach the hallowed final twelve teams that will receive an invite to the CFP. Next week, it begins with a visit to “The Big House” to face the Michigan Wolverines. Another heavyweight wraps up the regular season with a battle for not only the Victory Belt, but perhaps a spot in the BIG Ten Championship. On Saturday, November 28, our biggest enemy, the No. 18 USC Trojans, visit the No. 4 UCLA Bruins for an epic matchup.