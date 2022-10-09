PASADENA– The current NO.18 UCLA Bruins(That ranking will be much higher soon) are the toast of the town as well as college football after soundly defeating the NO.11 Utah Utes, 42-32 on Saturday, October 8 at the Rose Bowl. At a mark of 6-0 it’s the Bruins best start since 2005, UCLA Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is finally receiving national attention after being overlooked for years, and he has quickly ascended from dark horse to legitimate Heisman trophy candidate.

The Bruins pulled off their second ranked upset in a row, asserting their dominance against another Pac-12 foe, and remaining perfect in 2022. In all three facets; offense defense and special teams UCLA was magnificent.

Coming into this Pac-12 showdown, Utah is the defending Pac-12 champion who has owned the Bruins over the past decade. The Utes were boasting one of the premier defenses in college football, the Bruins mauled them for 511 yards with their trio of DTR, Jake Bobo and Running Back Zach Charbonnet leading the way.

Thompson-Robinson finished the afternoon game throwing for 299 yards on 18-of-23 passing and four touchdowns and an interception for the Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12). DTR also broke the all-time Bruins record with his 76th career touchdown pass to Kam Brown.

This year DTR has thrown for 1,510 yards, 15 touchdown passes to only two interceptions and 75% completion. On the ground, he’s up to 231 yards and four touchdowns.

His favorite target, Jake Bobo, finished the day with three receptions for 22 yards, yet two of those were touchdowns including an outstanding catch with 7:34 left in the second quarter in the back of the end zone. He was able to plant one foot inbounds on the sky blue chalk for the 7-yard TD.

Stellar Running Back Zach Charbonnet rounded out the Bruins fantastic trio. The dynamic star had another terrific outing for a UCLA offense that put up 511 total yards against the Utes. Charbonnet had 198 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, he displayed his speed and spark on separate big plays, his bursts in the open field of 49-yards, and a 44-yard angry run.

Charbonnet lowered his shoulders on these big runs, rather than simply running out of bounds- he decided whichever Ute tried to tackle him was going to feel his power and determination.

UCLA had lost their last five matchups with Utah, so our defense stepped up in a gigantic way. Chip Kelly has turned the Gutty Little Bruins into a bona fide contender. “It’s not about attention, the thing that makes me so happy is our players have embraced the process and that’s the joy,” said Kelly postgame to Canyon News.

Utah quarterback Cameron rising did not throw for a touchdown, and running back Tavion Thomas was limited to just 12 yards in the second half. In addition, the Bruins forced two turnovers, while adding a pair of sacks. UCLA Defensive Back Stephan Blaylock was disqualified in the first quarter for a targeting hit, however, UCLA never lost a step and controlled the line of scrimmage thanks in part to defensive lineman Gary Smith III.

UCLA will now have a bye week, which Coach Kelly refers to as, “an improvement week” before traveling up to Eugene, to face Kelly’s old team, the NO.12 Oregon Ducks on October 22. UCLA we’ll be going for the trifecta, beating three ranked PAC-12 teams in a row.

“We want more,” Thompson- Robinson said. “You say top 10. We want top five. We want it all.”

The Bruins return home to the Rose Bowl October 29 against the Stanford Cardinal for a spooky Halloween matchup.