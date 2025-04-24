BEVERLY HILLS—On April 23, UCLA Health gave the latest update on its new Neuropsychiatric behavioral health facility coming soon to Mid-Wilshire. The current psychiatric center was reportedly located on the UCLA campus.



The new facility will be at 5900 Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. The five-year construction project began in 2021 and is scheduled to be completed and licensed in 2026.



The current Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric unit located at the Stewart Center on the UCLA campus in Westwood has 74 beds and is normally filled to its capacity.



According to the UCLA Health website, the plan for the new hospital to have 119 beds for acute care for psychiatric patients.



There will also be a mental health section dedicated to stabilization and aftercare upon release from the hospital.



The following information came directly from the website.



“UCLA Health is one of the few remaining providers of inpatient behavioral health care in Los Angeles County. Demand for inpatient psychiatric beds has long exceeded capacity, and the need is urgent. The region has far fewer inpatient psychiatric beds per capita than the recommended public health standard. The need is especially acute among children and adolescents, with greater numbers during the pandemic experiencing anxiety and depression and requiring care.



This behavioral health project will expand access to individuals, their families and the broader community in a healing environment.”

The new Neuropsychiatric behavioral health facility will be in a central location. It’s 3.2 miles from Beverly Hills or West Hollywood, and 5.8 miles from its current location in Westwood.