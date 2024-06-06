WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, June 4, the UCLA Police Department announced that they were investigating an off-campus hot prowl burglary that transpired.

The incident was reported on Monday, June 3 at 5 p.m. The UCLA PD indicated that at 1:17 a.m., the suspect climbed a wall into the backyard of an occupied residence on the 600 Block of Gayley Avenue and entered the residence through an unlocked door.

He was caught by residents while removing items inside the house. The residents escorted the suspect from the residence after recovering their property.

The suspect was identified as a White male approximately 22 years old. He stood 6 foot and 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants and brown shoes at the time of the incident.

The UCLA Police Department noted that they arrested a suspect on June 4. The name of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public. The UCLA PD is alerting the campus community to:

• Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

• For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491.

• Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Report any suspicious activity to the police.

• Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

• Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors.

• Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

• Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts.