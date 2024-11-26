WESTWOOD—On November 21, the UCLA Police Department reported that two suspects were arrested for stealing at a retail establishment.

Patrol officers took action quickly and took the suspects into custody after stealing 58 items from a store. The suspects attempted to run, but officers were able to catch them and make the arrests.

“We’re proud of our team for protecting our community and stopping these individuals. Thank you to all the officers who work hard every day to keep our community safe,” said the UCLA PD on their Facebook. The names of the suspects have not been disclosed to the public.

Authorities indicated that patrol officers also arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle on November 23. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle stolen from Missouri on November 23. The driver fled and crashed near Gayley and Charles Young Drive South. Details about the driver’s arrest has not been disclosed to the public.

With the help of alert community members, officers located the suspect hiding in a nearby parking structure. The driver is now in custody.