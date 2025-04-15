WESTWOOD—The UCLA PD reported on Monday, April 14 that they are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on the 700 block of Westwood Plaza near the Center for Health Sciences. The strong-arm robbery was reported at 9:50 a.m.

The suspect approached and attempted to take the victim’s cell phone from their hand. The victim pulled the phone back and ran from the location. The suspect briefly followed the victim before turning around and walking south toward Westwood Village.

The suspect has been described as a Black male, in his 20s, with a dark complexion and short curly hair. He is clean shaven with a mole under his right eye. Last seen with a blue moving blanket draped over him.

The victim is a UCLA employee. The victim was not injured. No details about a vehicle in the incident were disclosed to the public. Anyone with details on the incident should contact the UCLA PD at 310-825-1491.