WESTWOOD—On April 9, the UCLA Police Department reported that they are investigating a campus burglary that transpired at Centennial Hall. The incident transpired on April 8 at 8:55 p.m. on the 200 block of De Neve Drive.

The victim left the room unattended with door propped open. Upon returning to the room, the victim observed the suspect inside looking through the victims’ property. The victim confronted the suspect and chased him out of the room.

He has been described as a Black male, between 20-25 years old, standing 6 feet tall and with a medium build. The suspect has black hair, mustache, and was last seen wearing a black T-Shirt with black shorts and carrying a black backpack.

The victim is a UCLA student and the victim was not injured during the incident. The incident is currently under investigation. The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to:

-Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

-For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491.

-Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

-Report any suspicious activity to the police.

-Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

-Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors.

-Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

-Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts.

Anyone with details about the incident should contact the UCLA PD at 310-825-1491.