WESTWOOD—On Monday, October 7, the UCLA Police Department reported they are investigating two aggravated assaults that transpired. One incident was reported on October 5 at 1:19 a.m. and the other was reported on October 6 at 1:22 a.m.

Two victims reported unrelated incidents of being drugged with unknown substance(s) while attending parties. On October 3, Victim 1 attended 3 parties at different locations on Gayley Avenue and developed symptoms which they did not believe were from alcohol.

On October 5, Victim 2 attended a party on the 600 block of Gayley and, after being handed a drink, developed symptoms they did not believe were from alcohol/marijuana.

No suspect descriptions are available for each incident. The victims are UCLA Students. Victim 2 sought medical treatment at the ER. No witnesses in any incident have come forward to authorities. The incidents are currently under investigation.

The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to:

• Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

• For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491.

• Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Report any suspicious activity to the police.

• Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

• Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors.

• Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

• Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the UCLA PD at 310-825-1491.