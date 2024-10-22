WESTWOOD—On Saturday, October 19, the UCLA Police Department reported they are investigating a hate crime and battery that transpired off campus.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., five UCLA students were seated on a bus bench outside of Chick Fil-A. As a dark colored SUV with 3 occupants drove past them, the driver yelled an ethnic slur, and the front passenger threw an open water bottle which struck one of the victims.

The driver was described as a Caucasian male in his 20s with blond hair. The front passenger in the vehicle was a Caucasian or Asian male in his 20s. He had dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt. In the rear seat, there was a Caucasian or Asian male.

The victims are UCLA students. The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to: