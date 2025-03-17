WESTWOOD—On Thursday, March 13, the UCLA Police Department announced that UCLA PD arrested a suspect for grand theft auto after they stole a UCLA student’s electric bike.

The victim spotted the suspect with their stolen bike and confronted them. When the suspect tried to flee, the victim stopped them and kept them in the area until officers arrived.

The age and name of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public. On the same day, authorities reported officers attempted to stop a cyclist riding off campus near La Grange and Bundy without proper lighting.

The individual refused to stop, leading to physical resistance during the arrest. Two officers and a sergeant sustained minor injuries. All officers have recovered and are back to work. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.