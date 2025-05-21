WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department reported on Wednesday, May 21, that they made an arrest in connection to weapons discovered inside a vehicle.

The UCLA Police Department indicated that the incident transpired near the Sproul Hall region. During a routine traffic stop on campus, an officer made contact with a driver who voluntarily disclosed the presence of an illegal firearm in the vehicle.

The individual was taken into custody without incident. The name and age of the person has not been disclosed to the public.

Authorities indicated there is no threat to the UCLA campus, and no crime was committed against any community member.