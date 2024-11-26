WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department is investigating several campus burglaries that have transpired in recent days on campus. The incidents took place between November 21 and November 24 at the Sepulveda Apartments located on the 3200 block of Sepulveda Blvd.

The UCPD received three reports of residential burglaries at the Sepulveda Apartments. In each case, unknown suspect(s) appear to have forced entry into apartments via their windows while residents were not at home. It has not yet been determined if the incidents occurred at the same time or on separate days. Property stolen included jewelry, US currency, clothing and other items.

“We have received three reports in the past four days of residential burglaries at the Sepulveda Apartments. Unknown suspect(s) appear to have forced entry into apartments through their window while residents were not at home,” the UCLA PD said on Facebook.

Authorities do not have any suspects yet in the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the UCPD at (310) 825-1491.