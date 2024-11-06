WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department reported on Tuesday, November 5, that in the past month, they have received over 20 reports of unknown suspect(s) removing e-scooters and e-bicycles from on and around the main UCLA campus and University Apartments North.

Authorities have made six arrests and continue to investigate open cases with 0851(a)VC – Vehicle Theft during this same time frame but are continuing to investigate. There are no details on additional suspects in the case.

Between October 4 and November 4, the UCPD received over 20 reports of unknown suspect(s) removing e-scooters and e-bicycles from on and around the main UCLA campus (Wooden Center, Kaplan, Math Sciences/Boelter, CHS, Life Sciences) as well as in University Apartments North (UAN – Weyburn Terrace/Southwest Campus Apartments).

The victims are mainly UCLA students and staff.

The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to:

• Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

• For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491.

• Read more about UCLA’s Electric Scooter Guidelines at https://transportation.ucla.edu/getting-to ucla/micromobility

• Read more about UCLA’s Bicycle Safety, Regulations and Resources at https://transportation.ucla.edu/getting-to-ucla/bike/ucla-bike-safety-regulations-and-resources

• Lock your property in well-lit, busy areas, as thieves prefer stealing e-mobility devices from isolated areas

• Many thefts can be prevented by using an adequate lock and properly securing the bicycle/scooter to an approved parking facility such as a bicycle rack. It is best to lock the frame and wheels by using a U-Lock combined with a six-foot cable or chain.

• Document your e-mobility device including its make/model, serial number, color, any unique or identifying features, along with a photo of it. Consider mounting a GPS tracker on your device.

• Report any suspicious activity, specifically near bicycle racks, to the police.