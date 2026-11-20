WESTWOOD—The University of California, Los Angeles police department has received approval to purchase military-grade equipment for campus safety. Campus police cited UCLA’s growth and the 2028 Olympics as reasons for the request. During the Games, the university will host the Olympic Village, which could hold up to 17,000 athletes.

In order to receive approval for the equipment, a vote was required. A 2021 state law, Assembly Bill 481, requires each California police agency’s oversight board to sign off on its military-classified equipment every year. The University of California Board of Regents oversees all 10 of the system’s campus police departments.

The Regents signed off on new equipment for five campus police forces. Approval lets the departments buy the items, but no money was set aside to pay for them. The UCLA Police Department has been cleared to buy close to 2,000 rounds of pepperballs, 50 foam-tipped 40mm rounds, and six drones. According to the department, these less-lethal items are meant to give officers more options in dangerous situations.

Additionally, the department said five of its drones could reach more than 95% of urgent police, fire, and medical calls, and would help guard the village. UCLA is one of five campuses that have requested approval to purchase military-grade equipment. Among the others are UC San Diego, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, and UC Merced.

Two campuses have actually requested approval for lethal equipment. UC San Diego requested 11,000 rifle rounds, which police said would restock ammunition used in training. Additionally, UC Santa Barbara asked for 12 AR-style patrol rifles.

The approvals have drawn opposition from members of the UCLA community. UCLA political science professor Michael Chwe launched a petition urging campus police to end their purchase and use of 40mm launchers. The letter has gathered 432 signatures, including about 170 from UCLA faculty and staff, according to the Washington Examiner. The petition alleges that UCLA police have previously injured a student with a 40mm round.

Critics have also pointed to the Los Angeles Police Department. Earlier this year, a federal court limited how LAPD can use 40mm launchers at protests, ruling that officers had broken a prior court order. UCLA police are still authorized to use the rounds.

The Regents’ Compliance and Audit Committee gave the requests initial approval on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, and the full board approved them the next day during its meetings in San Francisco. UC officials say none of the system’s police departments receive surplus equipment from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics will be held in Los Angeles, with UCLA’s student housing in Westwood serving as the athletes’ village.