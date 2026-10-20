PASADENA– Backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was 22 of 33 for 264 yards in his first start as a Bruin, Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods each ran for touchdowns, and No. 12 UCLA beat Wisconsin 17-7 on Saturday night to improve to (6-0) for the first time since 2022.

Being at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, the atmosphere was electric. This was the biggest game at the Rose Bowl for the Bruins in a decade.

Ty Dieffenbach is no longer the backup QB for UCLA after his stellar performance against the Badgers. Dieffenbach started well in place of Iamaleava, completing 6 of 8 to five different receivers on the Bruins’ opening drive. Their 16 plays and 8:42 possession time were season highs as Mateen Bhaghani kicked a 24-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

“Before the game, I was just saying, like, it’s another game, not making the moment too big,” said Dieffenbach, who spent two seasons at Pitt before transferring to FBS school Cal Poly and finally UCLA. “We left some out there tonight, a couple throws I want back, a couple reads I want back.”

The Bruins had 264 net yards passing to just 66 for the Badgers.

“Ty, what a job,” Chesney said. “To stand in there and have the confidence to do what he did. What a warrior just all the way around.”

The Bruins extended the lead to 10-0 on Knight’s 1-yard TD in the second quarter, giving him rushing scores in all six games this season.

“Ty, what a job,” Chesney said. “To stand in there and have the confidence to do what he did. What a warrior, just all the way around.”

Dieffenbach’s immediate reaction to UCLA’s second touchdown was to head to the students, further proving he hasn’t forgotten his time on the other side of the stands. And if his younger self were watching, he wouldn’t believe his eyes.

The meteoric rise of the UCLA Bruins under Head Coach Bob Chesney has reached a new height. the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the Bruins have been elevated to No. 9 in the nation after taking down Big Ten rival Wisconsin with relative ease at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The Bruins are the only undefeated team remaining in the Big Ten or SEC. They’ll surely move into the top 10 after four teams ranked that high lost Saturday. It’s quite the turnaround after winning just three games last season.

UCLA has a favorable schedule coming up, too, with Michigan State, Nevada, Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan on tap before facing crosstown rival USC to close the regular season.

Everyone says defense wins championships. For UCLA, it won the game against Wisconsin.

The Bruins kept the Badger offense from showing its potential, forcing quarterback Colton Joseph to scramble 18 times for 71 yards.

It has truly been a special season for UCLA. Joy, enthusiasm and camaraderie amongst the happy fans filling the Rose Bowl.

Everyone says defense wins championships. For UCLA, it won the game against Wisconsin.

The Bruins kept the Badger offense from showing its potential, forcing quarterback Colton Joseph to scramble 18 times for 71 yards.

Next Saturday, the NO. 9 UCLA Bruins will host the Michigan State Spartans as part of their three-game homestand.

Kickoff is slated for 12:30 PM Canyon News encourages Bruin Nation to show up at the Rose Bowl and let your voices be heard.