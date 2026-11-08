MINNEAPOLIS, MN— The Hollywood season for the UCLA Bruins continued on Saturday, November 7, as the UCLA Bruins puĺed away in the 4th quarter with two 75-yard touchdown passes to Aidan Mizell, as No. 8 UCLA sped away from Minnesota to stay undefeated with a 34-20 victory on the road.

Bob Chesney has the Bruins at a miraculous (9-0), an historic turnaround from last year’s dismal mark of (3-9).

Chesney has done such a brilliant job rejuvenating the beleaguered Bruins with lightning speed that he has drawn numerous comparisons to Indiana Head Coach, and reigning National Champion Curt Cignetti.

Both men share a strikingly similar career trajectory as rising football coaches who turned lower-level success into quick impacts at traditional basketball-first Power Four/Big Ten programs. Both coaches achieved massive success at James Madison.

In addition, both took over major Big Ten programs historically known more for basketball than football (Indiana for Bob Knight, UCLA for its storied hardwood history) that had endured lengthy stretches of mediocrity.

UCLA Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was the star of the game, throwing deep bombs that decimated the Gopher defense. It was a spectacular performance, but one of the weirdest stat lines you will ever read for the QB position.

On just 8 completions, Ty threw a career-high 303 yards, overcoming an interception and a lost fumble. He found Aidan Mizell, a transfer from Florida, streaking through the secondary on consecutive one-play possessions to fend off the Gophers (5-4).

Wayne Knight rushed for 109 yards and his 15th score of the season to help keep the Bruins atop the Big Ten and boost their College Football Playoff bid after landing eighth in the first ranking this week.

The Bruins have been the breakout story in major college football behind first-year coach Bob Chesney, who took James Madison to a playoff spot last season and has tied the largest year-over-year turnaround in program history.

It was not an easy victory by any stretch of the imagination. Minnesota is an extremely formidable college football team that kept the game close.

Drake Lindsey passed for 205 yards and a touchdown to freshman tight end George Rohl that tied the game at 17 in the third quarter, but the defense wore down in the second half after keeping the Gophers right there with the Bruins before the coverage breakdowns on the track-speedy Mizell.

Tied in the fourth quarter, Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach connected with receiver Aidan Mizell for back-to-back 75-yard touchdown passes, passed its toughest road test yet on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“He’s a burner, man. … He’s fast. Like, he’s really fast,” Dieffenbach said of Mizell. “He always tells me, ‘You can’t overthrow me, man. Just put it out there.’”

With the win, UCLA improved to 9-0 on the season — becoming just the fourth team in program history to reach that mark and the first in nearly three decades (1998).

The victory also extends Bob Chesney’s historic run, securing the best start by a first-year coach and tying the program’s largest single-season turnaround with a six-win improvement.

It puts the Bruins closer to clinching a spot in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis and moves them one step closer to a historic College Football Playoff berth.

There are three games remaining in the season; Illinois, Michigan, and of course, our arch rival, the USC Trojans.

On a special Friday night matchup at the Rose Bowl, UCLA hosts the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday, November 13 at 6:00 PM.

Canyon News encourages and implores all Bruins: students, alumni, former Bruin legends and every UCLA fan across the Southland to attend the game and cheer on the Bruins.