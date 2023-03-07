WESTWOOD— On Sunday, March 5, a University of California, Los Angeles staff member was robbed at gunpoint while walking on the 1100 block of Westwood Boulevard, a UCLA Police Department Crime Alert released.
At 5:45 a.m., the victim was walking on Westwood Boulevard near Lindbrook Avenue, when a vehicle – described as a red, two-door, 2018 or newer Chevrolet Camaro with a hardtop and black hood – containing two suspects, pulled up. The passenger suspect exited the vehicle, brandished a gray handgun and stole the victim’s phone, wallet and backpack, the UCLA PD alert said. The suspects then fled in the vehicle heading southbound on Westwood Boulevard.
The victim – whose identity has not been disclosed – was not injured.
The first suspect is described as a black male, five foot eight inches, wearing a ski mask and unknown clothing. The second suspect driving the car is described as a black male, and no further description was provided.
The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to:
- Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.
- For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491
- Always be alert and aware of your surroundings
- Report any suspicious activity to the police
- Do not leave doors to buildings propped open
- Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors
- Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night
- Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the campus police at (310) 825 – 1491.