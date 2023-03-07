WESTWOOD— On Sunday, March 5, a University of California, Los Angeles staff member was robbed at gunpoint while walking on the 1100 block of Westwood Boulevard, a UCLA Police Department Crime Alert released.

At 5:45 a.m., the victim was walking on Westwood Boulevard near Lindbrook Avenue, when a vehicle – described as a red, two-door, 2018 or newer Chevrolet Camaro with a hardtop and black hood – containing two suspects, pulled up. The passenger suspect exited the vehicle, brandished a gray handgun and stole the victim’s phone, wallet and backpack, the UCLA PD alert said. The suspects then fled in the vehicle heading southbound on Westwood Boulevard.

The victim – whose identity has not been disclosed – was not injured.

The first suspect is described as a black male, five foot eight inches, wearing a ski mask and unknown clothing. The second suspect driving the car is described as a black male, and no further description was provided.

The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to:

Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491

Always be alert and aware of your surroundings

Report any suspicious activity to the police

Do not leave doors to buildings propped open

Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors

Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night

Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the campus police at (310) 825 – 1491.