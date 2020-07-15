WESTWOOD—With COVID-19 guidelines, high rent payments, and limited on-campus housing, UCLA students are facing living situation problems for the 2020-21 academic year.

Those seeking housing in the Westwood area are having a difficult time when it comes to some of the landlords increasing rent payments. Modupe Osikomaiya, a second year at UCLA majoring in Biology, said in an interview with the Daily Bruin that negotiating with landlords in Westwood has not been easy.

“Most landlords don’t really want to even talk to you if you’re not ready to move in within the next three weeks,” Osikomaiya said. “If you don’t have the money upfront or you’re not ready to sign that two-year lease, they don’t really see it as a loss because they know that there’s someone out there who will sign it.”

UCLA Housing said that they will be working with FAFSA to ensure 2020-21 financial benefits as soon as early August. To make sure students are social distancing, on-campus housing will only offer single or double-occupancy rooms.

Many students are having to reside back at home to save money. However, students who are living with family may have distractions as classes continue online. Some might be too far away for any extracurricular activities as well as resources that they may need throughout the year.

UCLA housing stated on their website the guidelines students on campus will have to follow regarding housing and dining during the school year. Housing offers have already been sent out during the first week of July, with more to come throughout the rest of the summer.

UCLA said this on their updated webpage:

“We are asking students and families to consider and make decisions for the entire academic year. Students who are eligible to receive an offer for 2020-21 will not have the opportunity to defer their offer until Winter Quarter, because capacity for the Winter Quarter is currently unknown, given that LACDPH heath guidance is evolving. If there are changes that allow for new offers for the Winter Quarter, Housing will reach out to eligible students to reapply.”