WESTWOOD — UCLA announced on Monday, October 26, that it will primarily offer remote-only instruction for students during the winter quarter, which lasts from January 4 until March 19.

UCLA Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter made the announcement in a message to the campus community.

“We were hopeful that we could expand instruction to include more in-person classes next quarter, but given the continued spread of COVID-19, and in line with strict county public health mandates, we must maintain a reduced population and limit person-to-person contact on campus,” Carter wrote.

University officials added that “there will continue to be a limited number of exceptions that will allow in-person or hybrid instruction in courses necessary for training students for essential workforce positions.”

A list of classes for the winter quarter will be available Tuesday, October 27, through the Schedule of Classes and MyUCLA online portals, according to the university. Housing will continue to be limited and “primarily serve those with no alternative housing options.”

“Please know that we remain committed to ensuring that students can make progress toward their degrees and to providing resources and tools to those who are teaching and learning remotely,” Carter added. “We encourage any student who may be facing financial hardship to reach out to our Economic Crisis Response Team for assistance.”

The university did not provide details on guidance to international students, as “federal immigration authorities have not yet issued guidance on winter quarter visa and entry restrictions.”

International students still will be able to enroll for winter quarter remote instruction, according to the university, as UCLA’s Dashew Center is planning to reach out to international students to offer further guidance on travel, visas and enrollment when the government does issues its guidance.

Carter encouraged students and staff to remain optimistic and praised the campus community for its response to the pandemic’s challenges.

“UCLA’s mission of education, research, and service is more critical than ever, and the last few months have shown that we can continue to serve this mission well even in the midst of a global crisis,” Carter added. “We will bring more Bruins back to campus as soon as we can.”

Since March 16, 322 people in the university’s campus community have been confirmed by UCLA’s medial staff to have COVID-19, according to UCLA’s website.