WESTWOOD—UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is only in his first season with the program. Despite being a first-year coach, Chesney has led the Bruins to a 9-0 undefeated record. As a result of his success, UCLA is working on a new contract to retain him, a little less than a year into his first deal. The terms have not been made public.

Before Chesney arrived, UCLA had gone 8-16 since leaving the Pac-12, had not been bowl eligible since 2023 and had not won a conference title since 1998. He is the 20th head coach in program history and the first coach UCLA hired away from another head coaching job since Pepper Rodgers in 1971. Chesney replaced interim coach Tim Skipper, who led the Bruins after then-athletic director Martin Jarmond fired DeShaun Foster on Sept. 14, 2025.

Not only does Chesney have the support of the school’s athletic department, he also has the support of his players. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava said that after he met Chesney, staying at UCLA was “a no-brainer.” Linebacker Sammy Omosigho, in an interview with 97.1 The Fan LA, credited Chesney with an “infectious culture” that elevated the performance of individual players and the team as a whole.

UCLA hired Chesney away from James Madison in December 2025 on a five-year contract. His current deal includes an $8 million buyout that he would owe UCLA if he left for another job on or before Dec. 21, 2026.

The extension talks come as UCLA works to keep its coach away from bigger programs. Despite the team’s success, the Bruins have struggled to fill the Rose Bowl. Only 24,611 fans attended UCLA’s 27-0 win over Nevada on Oct. 31, about a quarter of the stadium’s 89,702 seats. The team’s average attendance this season has been even lower than last year’s record low.

Athletic director Tim Harris, a former UCLA soccer player, has tried to bring more fans in. He was named permanent athletic director in September after starting as a consultant. The school has made student tickets free and priced some seats at $25. UCLA also faces financial challenges, with its athletic department running a significant deficit.

The Bruins host Illinois on Nov. 13 and close the regular season against crosstown rival USC on Nov. 28. A strong crowd for the USC game could help ease concerns about whether UCLA can keep Chesney long term.