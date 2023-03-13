WESTWOOD—UCLA’s unofficial mascot known by students and staff as the Powell Cat passed away on Thursday, March 9. The cat was found under a tree near its home, in front of Kaufman Hall.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. According to Powell Cat’s official Instagram, which was run by a staff caretaker, the cat was alive at around 9:00 a.m. that day. At around 4:09 p.m. the account confirmed Powell Cat’s death. There are plans to have a memorial gathering and updates on that event will be posted on Powell Cat’s Instagram.

Many students took to social media to post their memories of the cat and their condolences. Students said Powell Cat was a friend and source of joy on campus and expressed their shock at the cat’s sudden passing. Many students gathered outside Kaufman Hall on Thursday afternoon to check on the cat following a post in the UCLA subreddit around 3:00 p.m. first alleging Powell Cat’s death.

Powell Cat was a stray that was first discovered on UCLA’s campus back in 2015. Kathleen Brown, a staff member at the UCLA Library who was one of Powell’s caretaker, explained to NBC that the history is unclear but that it is possible that Powell’s mother, renamed Midgeley, could be the one who lived inside Powell Library. Everyone suspected that the cat was probably born around 2013.

Throughout Powell Cat’s life UCLA staff members took it upon themselves to provide food, snacks, water and other necessities for the cat.

Students are urging the UCLA Campus to erect a permanent memorial for Powell Cat.