WESTWOOD—The UCPD reported on December 2 that they are investigating an off-campus burglary that transpired on November 30.

The incident was reported at 8:36 p.m., but the theft occurred on November 29 at approximately 3:45 a.m. As the victim was sleeping in an upstairs room, two suspects entered a shared residence via an unlocked exterior door. The suspects removed an electric scooter and speaker.

The first suspect was described at a White or Hispanic male, wearing a black hat, black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves, black shorts, white socks, black shoes. The other suspect was described as a White or Hispanic female wearing a white sweater, black pants and white shoes.

The victim is a UCLA student. The vehicle was described as a Gray Hyundai Elantra sedan. The UCPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with details should contact the UCPD at 310-825-1491.