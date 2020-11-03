UNITED STATES—

Ulive Chat is a New Chat Roulette Destined for Greatness

Ulive Chat helps people make friends across the globe. It’s even possible to meet your future life partner on this video chat platform. Texting, live broadcasting, and video chatting are the main features that make meeting new people fun and exciting. It is quick and easy to make new acquaintances.

OK, but don’t all “dating sites” have this in common? How is Ulive Chat unique? Girls and boys on here can have a good time and simultaneously make money. How? You can create a blog and share ideas, post exclusive stories or articles, or add visually appealing photos or videos. Each view brings you earnings. The platforms doubles everything earned and offers developer support if the user has more than 5,000 followers on Facebook or YouTube. All you need to do is email them the link to your page along with your ID on Ulive. Every visitor can bring you money, even if you’re streaming for free.

Users can collect donations without middlemen and combine Ulive with other services. No content is banned, regardless of what it is. The only restrictions are an age and county limit for specific posts.

The Story of the Creation of Ulive Chat, a Cutting Edge Online Video Chat Platform

Ulive Chat was created as a platform to connect people across the globe. They can chat, become friends, and perhaps even meet in person one day. Many happy couples have met on the app even though it was launched only recently. Unsurprisingly, Ulive Chat experienced a surge in user number and traffic in the wake of the pandemic and during the subsequent lockdown. You could keep meeting people and maintaining your social life despite stringent social distancing guidelines.

We expect its popularity to keep increasing and recurring lockdowns in different member countries aren’t the only reason for this. A lot of people are actually looking for love on this platform. Not everyone, of course, but many are. It seems like it is easier than flirting in real life. Perhaps online flirting is the future of romance.

When creating Ulive Chat, the idea was that each and every user would begin by building a body of followers. To become popular and get more and more viewers, you publish useful, yet free content. Interact with your viewers and earn money by promoting your content live. Soon, you’ll gain a loyal following.

To keep it, make a habit of posting valuable things. If the audience gets big enough, you can make your content paid. The outstanding video quality can render any initiative on the platform a success. Of course, your internet connection speed and quality will affect your interactions. It’s best to equip your desktop computer with an Ethernet cable. If you’re using the mobile app, we recommend getting a high speed wi-fi network for your cell.

What is the Chat Roulette Ulive Chat Like?

Ulive Chat connects people from 170 countries, allowing them to communicate with each other without leaving their homes. Ulive’s users are easygoing, creative types who love expressing themselves. They stream live broadcasts, play music, sing, and more.

The video call and site are available on mobile and desktop. The ratio of men to women on the “chat roulette” is around 50:50. You can remain anonymous if you want. You might not make any money this way, but if that isn’t your goal, it shouldn’t be a problem at all. Ulive’s admins don’t ask for or share personal information with third parties.

To get started, you just need to prove you’re of legal age (18). Then, you choose your gender and click on « start ». You will be asked to enable your mic and webcam. After you do so, the roulette gets started matching you. You’ll be matched with a random person of the opposite gender almost instantly. You chat for a few minutes, then move on.

To share useful and quality content, you can make your live stream private. Each second of the stream will bring money. The platform has a pay per view broadcaster system in place. With your content, you can earn a passive income. Every time one of your photos or videos is viewed, you will be earning. Users send the best performers coins as a gift.

If you’d rather take your time learning the ropes, select a preset and follow the instructions. All of the presets come with unique actions that users are expected to carry out.

Chat With Girls and Boys – All About Ulive Chat’s Members and Visitors

The members of our community are mostly creative types who enjoy chatting, sharing their hobbies, and demonstrating their fascinating skills. You can meet fellow gamers, musicians, standup comedians, and even actors and have fun together. New members try to surprise old ones by speed running video games, playing quirky musical instruments, or acting cringeworthy. Anything you do can be a talent if you’re good at it. Anything can bring you money. The more interesting you’re seen as by other members, the higher you will rank on Ulive Chat’s roulette.

There are lots of reasons to join Ulive. It’s fun and it can lead to many wonderful relationships. You will always have a great time on here because making friends and eventually meeting them is very exciting. What’s more, you don’t waste time going on dates with people to get to know each other. You’ll learn all there is to know about someone on Ulive.

The platform is also much safer than a traditional dating site. Our members are people with artistic talents who want to showcase them. They have no ulterior motives.

The simple, intuitive user interface makes it easy to get close to someone. Soon, you might find yourself getting deep down and personal. The platform’s automatic moderation system is quite convenient. This makes people feel safe just in case they need to report someone, which you can do if they start acting in an objectionable manner. The person will be banned if someone else has reported them as well. Ulive keeps a clean, quality member base. We want all users to avail of the service with trust and confidence. To prevent unwanted attention, we’ve blacklisted (banned) certain regions and countries.

Other Important Information About Ulive Chat

It is very easy to withdraw the funds you’ve earned. Ulive supports PayPal, VISA, Mastercard, SEPA direct debit, Yandex, Payoneer, QIWI, and Bitsafe. We also issue invoices. If you’d rather spend the money you earned on a video chat, you may do so by all means.

The amounts Ulive pays users correspond to a certain percentage of the charge option selected. In other words, this is a percent of the price other Ulive users pay for the valuable content. The percentages and charges are listed on the user’s sales page or on their registration account. Users must accept that this payment will represent their compensation. They cannot expect royalties for any original content that is broadcasted or which they upload to Ulive Chat. The deductions are quite reasonable and do not harm anyone’s vested interest.