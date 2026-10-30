UNITED STATES—A collision on Wilshire Boulevard can leave you disoriented while traffic keeps moving. Work in the right order. Pull over close to the crash. Check yourself, then everyone involved, for injuries. If someone is hurt or traffic is at risk, dial 911. Move to a safer spot nearby once it’s safe, and no responder has told you to stay put. With the danger out of the way, swap the required identifying and insurance details with the other driver and document the scene before vehicles move or witnesses scatter. Those steps, taken in sequence, are what to do after a car accident in California in that first critical hour.

Ultimate California Car Accident Guide: The First 10 Minutes After a Beverly Hills Collision

Check for injuries before reaching for your phone

Check yourself and your passengers first, then people in other vehicles and any nearby pedestrians or cyclists. Call 911 for serious bleeding, breathing difficulty, confusion, unconsciousness, or neck pain. Don’t move someone with a possible spinal injury unless an immediate hazard makes staying more dangerous. Follow dispatcher instructions.

Get out of moving traffic when it is safe

California Vehicle Code sections 20001 through 20004 establish stopping and related duties. Section 20002 covers property-only crashes. Sections 20003 and 20004 cover identification and assistance after injury or death. After a property-only crash, move a drivable vehicle out of traffic when it is safe to do so. If anyone may be injured, follow emergency responders’ instructions before moving a vehicle. Relocating doesn’t end your obligation to exchange information or provide required assistance.

Call the appropriate emergency service

Use 911 for injuries, fire, leaking fuel, blocked traffic, suspected impairment, threats, or a driver attempting to flee. Give the nearest cross street. For nonemergencies, use the Beverly Hills Police Department’s official contact information. Follow dispatch instructions; an officer may not attend a property-only crash.

Scene safety is only the first step. The questions that follow, from adjuster calls to filing deadlines, stretch across weeks. Bisnar Chase, a California personal injury firm with more than 47 years of experience, published the Ultimate California Car Accident Guide for exactly that stretch. It covers the medical and insurance steps after the first hour, plus when a claim needs a lawyer.

How to Exchange Information After a Car Accident

Record the required identifying details

Under Vehicle Code sections 20002–20003 and 16025, exchange your name and current residence address, plus the owner’s name and address when the owner is someone else. Record the vehicle registration number and provide driver’s license information when requested. Section 16025 requires financial-responsibility information upon request, including the insurer’s name and address and the policy number. Photograph documents with permission or transcribe them carefully. Check the plate against the vehicle. Note its make and model. Record the color and any visible damage.

If the other driver refuses to cooperate

If another driver refuses to provide information, don’t block them or reach into their vehicle. Move to safety and call police. Photograph the plate and vehicle from a safe public position, and note the direction of travel if they leave. Don’t pursue them.

A name without the required insurance information leaves the exchange incomplete; tell police what’s missing. Another driver’s claim that police aren’t needed doesn’t prevent you from calling. Ask about ownership if the vehicle belongs to someone else. Report signs of impairment you observe, such as slurred speech. If threats develop, prioritize distance and emergency assistance.

What Evidence to Collect at an Accident Scene Before It Changes

During minutes 10 to 30, focus on evidence you can collect without entering traffic.

Photograph the vehicles and their positions

Overview images show the roadway and vehicle positions; detail images show plates and impact points. Photograph deployed airbags or broken lights, along with glass and debris. Never remain in a live traffic lane to photograph the vehicles’ original positions. If you were a rideshare passenger, save your trip receipt and driver details.

Record traffic controls and road conditions

Record each approach’s signal or stop sign and any turn restriction. Show lane markings beside construction barriers or temporary signs. Note the lighting and check for wet pavement or loose material. If safe, photograph potholes or obscured markings, and note nearby security or traffic cameras.

California traffic fatalities associated with distraction rose in 2023, according to Berkeley SafeTREC.

Berkeley SafeTREC’s 2025 distracted-driving fact sheet reported that distraction was associated with 158 California traffic fatalities in 2023, a 6.8% increase from the previous year. Document what you observed. Don’t assume another driver was on a phone.

Find witnesses before they leave

Witnesses may leave when traffic starts moving. Ask for a name and reliable contact method; record statements only with consent. Distinguish independent witnesses from passengers. Note nearby businesses or residences with cameras without trespassing or demanding footage.

Preserve a simple contemporaneous account

Make a phone note or voice memo with the time and location. Note your direction and lane, the signal phase, and the order in which the impacts happened. Jot down what occurred right after. Keep observations separate from conclusions; a green light in your direction doesn’t prove anyone was texting.

When Injuries Prevent You From Gathering Evidence

Medical care takes priority

Never hold up an ambulance or step into traffic just for photographs. Get treated first. If you can talk safely, have a passenger or bystander photograph the vehicles and the roadway around them, staying out of responders’ way.

Evidence can still be collected later

Just because photographs are missing doesn’t mean no record exists. Police and dispatch records may document the response, and towing or medical records may show how events unfolded afterward. Passengers may have their own photos. Ask for available camera footage promptly through proper channels, since retention periods are often brief.

Write down what you remember when you are stable

When you’re medically stable, write a dated account limited to what you actually remember. Say plainly where your memory ends. Don’t plug the gaps with another person’s description of the impact.

What Not to Say at the Scene or During the First Insurance Call

Keep the roadside conversation factual

Skip guessed speeds and accusations you can’t back up. Don’t apologize in a way that takes on responsibility for facts you don’t know. Show concern if you like, but skip any roadside argument over fault. One line that works: “Let’s make sure everyone is safe and exchange the required information.” Describe your symptoms accurately. Resist the urge to announce that you’re fine.

Give your insurer accurate information without speculation

Once you’re safe and medically able, use the remaining minutes of that first hour to notify your insurer. The California Department of Insurance guide “So You’ve Had an Accident, What’s Next?” recommends reporting promptly and cooperating. Don’t lie or exaggerate, and don’t omit requested material facts. Say when you don’t know.

Your policy and the insurer asking the questions affect your obligations to provide a recorded statement. While your policy contract generally requires you to cooperate with your insurer, California law does not require you to provide a recorded statement to the other driver’s insurer without consulting legal counsel. Review your policy before responding. Give the date and location, describe the police response, and share available documentation. If symptoms are developing, describe them; don’t claim you’re uninjured.

California Reports That May Be Due After the First Hour

The 24-hour injury or death reporting rule

Vehicle Code section 20008 requires a driver to submit a written report within 24 hours after a collision involving injury or death. If a crash results in injury or death, the driver must file a report within 24 hours to the California Highway Patrol or to the local police department if the accident happened within city limits. The statute provides an exception when an appropriate law-enforcement agency investigates at the scene and prepares a written report. This isn’t a universal property-damage reporting rule.

The DMV’s 10-day SR-1 requirement

California DMV requires an SR-1 within 10 days if anyone is injured or killed or if property damage exceeds $1,000. The agency’s accident-reporting guidance states that the requirement includes minor injuries. Vehicle Code section 16000 governs this duty regardless of fault. An insurance claim or police report doesn’t replace the DMV filing.

California’s SR-1 filing is separate from an insurance claim or police report.

California Auto Insurance in Brief

Three common types of coverage

California Department of Insurance consumer guidance distinguishes liability coverage from collision and comprehensive coverage. Liability coverage addresses injuries or damage an insured driver causes to others. Collision coverage generally addresses crash damage to the insured vehicle. Comprehensive coverage generally addresses non-collision losses such as theft or storm damage. Your own policy and the circumstances of the loss determine what applies.

California Car Accident Checklist Before You Leave

Run through this before you drive off:

Everyone has been checked for injuries, and emergency help has been requested when needed.

Vehicles are in a safer position when movement was possible and appropriate.

Record required identifying information, vehicle details, and insurance details.

Photographed license plates and visible vehicle damage when safe.

Document road conditions and traffic controls, including lighting and temporary hazards.

Witness contact information is saved.

Record the responding agency and any available officer or incident details.

Retrieve personal belongings and essential documents without entering unsafe traffic.

Arrange transportation or towing if the vehicle cannot be driven safely.

You have a plan for medical follow-up and any insurer or government filings.

Leave With a Record

What to do in the first hour after a car crash is less about perfection than order. You don’t need to settle every disputed detail beside a damaged vehicle on Wilshire Boulevard. Safety comes before photographs, and an honest account can acknowledge what you couldn’t see or don’t remember. A missing image doesn’t justify another trip into moving traffic. Let responders handle immediate hazards while you preserve the details you can safely collect. Once you’ve finished your scene duties, leave with your notes saved and your phone within reach.