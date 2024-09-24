MALIBU—On Monday, September 23, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that on September 12, the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station (LASD) towed an unattached trailer along PCH at Corral Beach, which had amassed numerous citations, after several warnings and outreach service attempts were made by both the LASD and the City’s Parking Enforcement Team.

Another RV was towed on September 6. The vehicles were in violation of Malibu’s oversized vehicle ordinance (10.18.070 MC) and failure to obey overnight parking restrictions (15.20.070). The City’s Parking Enforcement Team and the Sheriff’s Department continue to conduct routine enforcement throughout the City to help ensure public safety, emergency responder access, and beach access for residents and visitors.

Illegal parking is a common problem that impacts Malibu’s public safety, coastal access and quality of life.