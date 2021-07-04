CALIFORNIA—Police Officers from the Hermosa Beach Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Hermosa Avenue at 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, after reports of an unresponsive man were made.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene of the location and found an adult male. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the unidentified victim’s death has not been determined, an investigation by the coroner’s office will be conducted.

Hermosa Beach Police Department and the Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working in unison to apprehend the suspects responsible for the death of the victim.

The case is still under investigation and there is no further information currently.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

