WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, June 4, at approximately 12:45 p.m. an unidentified man was shot in the vicinity of the intersection of W. Oxnard St. and Fallbrook Avenue. Two suspects were reportedly last seen fleeing the scene of the crime in a Toyota Highlander.



The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wound(s).\



There is no further information regarding the identity or condition of the person who fell victim to this crime.



The case is under investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department (LASD) is seeking public information on the identity of both suspects and the victim.



Those who may have information, or may be able to identify the victims or the suspects in this case are encouraged to contact the Topanga Community Police Station at 21501 Schoenborn St. in Canoga Park or call818-756-4800 or 818 756-5899