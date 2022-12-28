SAN FRANSISCO—On December 15, United Airlines hosted a celebratory adoption party at San Francisco International Airport for a puppy named Polaris that was abandoned at San Francisco International Airport but rescued by United Captain William Dale.



United partnered with the San Francisco ASPCA, Captain Dale, and his family to ensure a good home for Polaris. According to the SF ASPCA, an international traveler arrived at SFO with the pet. After learning of the paperwork and quarantine time required to bring an animal into the country, the traveler relinquished the pet.

“United Customer Service Team took on quite a challenge to ensure that Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home. We were honored that United called the SF SPCA to facilitate this adoption because of our knowledge and expertise in adoptions as well as 155 years of offering care and protection to pets. We’re grateful that we can celebrate with them today, and for their[United Airlines] $5,000 donation that will help to save lives year-round,” said Lisa Feder, Chief of Rescue and Welfare for the SFPCA.



“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S,” said Vincent Passafiume, Director for the United Customer Service.

SF ASPCA offers free adoptions for adult dogs and puppies 5 months old and older, and 50 percent off puppy adoptions for Christmas ending on December 31.