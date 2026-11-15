HOLLYWOOD- New York City has always been a destination for entertainment, culture, and unforgettable experiences. On Saturday, November 14, I had the pleasure of attending a special conversation and reception presented by Universal Studio Group, celebrating Wolf Entertainment, at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.The event was part of DIFF NYC and brought together talented television actors, entertainment professionals, and guests for an afternoon dedicated to the television industry and the creative individuals who bring some of America’s most recognizable programs to life.

Having covered entertainment events for more than two decades, I always appreciate opportunities to experience the industry from a different perspective. Red carpets, premieres, and celebrity appearances certainly have their excitement, but conversations with the people behind successful television productions offer something equally valuable: insight into the dedication, creativity, and collaboration that make these shows possible.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was meeting Sola Fasehun, founder of DIFF. From the moment we met, she welcomed me with genuine warmth, kindness, and enthusiasm. It was an absolute pleasure meeting someone whose passion for bringing people together through entertainment was so evident.

Events such as these remind us that the entertainment industry is about much more than the famous faces audiences recognize on television. It is also about the individuals and organizations creating opportunities for meaningful conversations, professional connections, and the celebration of artistic achievement.

The afternoon featured an engaging panel conversation with actors Hanako Greensmith, Zeeko Zaki, and David Ajala, each bringing a unique perspective shaped by their experiences in television.

Hanako Greensmith is known to television audiences for portraying Violet Mikami on NBC’s popular drama Chicago Fire. The series, part of Dick Wolf’s successful One Chicago franchise, follows the professional and personal lives of firefighters and paramedics working in Chicago.

Over the years, Chicago Fire has developed a devoted following through its combination of dramatic emergencies, emotional storytelling, and relationships among its characters. Greensmith’s portrayal of Violet has become an important part of the series, demonstrating the emotional range required of actors working in long-running television dramas.

Also participating in the conversation was Zeeko Zaki, widely recognized for his role as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan on CBS’s FBI.

As one of the central characters in the popular crime drama, Zaki has helped bring to life the challenges and responsibilities faced by federal agents investigating serious crimes. The series has attracted viewers through its suspenseful storylines, strong ensemble cast, and exploration of difficult situations.

Zaki’s participation was particularly fitting for a celebration of Wolf Entertainment, the production company responsible for some of television’s most successful crime and emergency-response franchises.

David Ajala, whose television credits include Star Trek: Discovery and Supergirl, was another featured participant. His career reflects the versatility required of actors working across different genres, from science fiction to dramatic storytelling.

Seeing performers from different television backgrounds participate in the same conversation offered an opportunity to appreciate the range of talent working throughout the industry.

The discussion was moderated by Kaitlyn McNab, who guided the conversation and helped create an engaging atmosphere for the participants and audience.

There is something especially interesting about hearing actors discuss their professional experiences outside the characters they portray. Audiences often become so familiar with fictional personalities that it is easy to overlook the preparation, discipline, and teamwork involved in producing television entertainment.

The event also provided an opportunity to recognize the remarkable influence of Wolf Entertainment.

Founded by legendary television producer Dick Wolf, the company has built an extraordinary legacy through some of the most recognizable franchises in television history.

The Law & Order franchise, which began in 1990, established a distinctive approach to crime storytelling that has remained influential for decades. Its combination of police investigations and courtroom proceedings helped create a television formula that continues to attract audiences.

Wolf Entertainment later expanded its reach through the One Chicago franchise, including Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, as well as the successful FBI franchise.

What makes these programs particularly interesting is their ability to balance dramatic storytelling with characters whose professional and personal challenges keep viewers invested from season to season.

While television viewing habits have changed considerably with the growth of streaming platforms and digital entertainment, established franchises continue to demonstrate the importance of strong writing, compelling characters, and talented performers.

The Lincoln Center gathering was also a reminder of New York City’s continuing importance in the entertainment world.

Although Hollywood remains synonymous with the television and film industries, New York has long played an essential role in production, acting, journalism, and the performing arts.

From major network productions to independent creative projects, the city offers an environment where established professionals and emerging talent can connect.

Following the conversation, the reception provided another opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere and reflect on the afternoon’s celebration of television.My meeting with Sola Fasehun was certainly one of those moments. Her gracious welcome added a particularly personal touch to an already enjoyable afternoon.

Rose’s Scoop:Congratulations to Universal Studio Group, Wolf Entertainment, DIFF NYC, and everyone involved in bringing this special gathering to Lincoln Center.It was a wonderful afternoon celebrating creativity, talent, and the television industry, and another memorable New York City experience.

Until next time, that’s Rose’s Scoop!