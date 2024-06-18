WESTWOOD—On June 10, the UCLA Police Department disclosed that at about 3:15 p.m., a group of approximately 100 people affiliated with a UCLA registered student organization marched to the walkway at the top of the Janss Steps and set up an unauthorized and unlawful encampment with tents, canopies, wooden shields, and water-filled barriers.

The group restricted access to the general public which is a violation of UCLA policy. University officials advised the group that they were violating University policy and California law, but they refused to leave.

The group’s conduct, which included the use of amplified sound, interrupted final exams. After UCPD issued multiple dispersal orders, the group began to leave the area.

The group marched to the Kerckhoff patio, where they set up an unauthorized and unlawful encampment with tents, canopies, and barricades with patio furniture. The group restricted access to the general public in violation of university policy. The group’s conduct, which included entering Moore Hall, also disrupted nearby final exams. After UCPD issued dispersal orders, the group began to leave the area.

The group later marched to the courtyard between Dodd Hall and the School of Law, where they set up another unauthorized and unlawful encampment. They restricted access to the general public in violation of university policy and impacted nearby final exams. At around 8 p.m. approximately 25 members of the group were arrested for California Penal Code section 626.4(d) – Willful Disruption of University Operations.

The individuals are in the process of being cited, issued 14-day stay away orders from UCLA property, and released. Approximately 150 protesters remained in the area at 10:31 p.m. June 10.

As a result of the unauthorized and unlawful encampments at the three locations, the group damaged the Shapiro fountain, spray-painted brick walkways, tampered with fire safety equipment, damaged patio furniture, stripped wire from electrical fixtures, and vandalized vehicles.

In addition, as the first encampment was setting up, one individual was arrested at Royce Quad for California Penal Code section 148(a)(1) PC for interfering with a police officer. That individual was cited and later released.

The investigation into all these incidents is ongoing, and anyone with details is asked to contact the UCLA Police Department (Report #24-1105).