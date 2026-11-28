MALIBU—It’s November 27, when many are taking advantage of black friday sales, shopping, and decorating for the coming seasons of Hanukkah and Christmas. In California, the heat is no indicator that the holiday season is near. Scripps Institution of Oceanography warns of unusual sea life washing ashore onto the southern California coast.

The California State Parks confirmed that a venomous snake was discovered at Bolsa Chica State Beach, just under 55 miles away from Malibu.

On November 22, a yellow-bellied sea snake was found on Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County.

According to the Australian Museum, the Yellow-bellied sea snake (Hydrophis platurus) primarily lives in warm tropical ocean waters across the Indian and Pacific Oceans, “well away from coastlines.”

In a November 19 post, Scripps Institution tells of “an unusual visitor” that appeared near the tidepools of the Cabrillo National Monument, Del Mar, and the La Jolla area beaches.

In this case, it was the Portuguese man o’ war that floated in on the high tides. Scripps explains that the man o’ war, from the genus Physalia. Although they deliver a nasty sting, it’s not deadly. Adding, “No need to panic.”

Linsey Sala, manager of the Pelagic Invertebrate Collection at Scripps Oceanography, stated in part. “… Knowledge is power, and knowing that these gorgeous animals may periodically be here allows us to keep an eye out and aim to avoid touching them while on beach walks or swims. They are quite common in other places, worldwide, like Hawaii and Australia.

“They have a similar blue-to-purple coloration to the Velella velella, or by-the-wind sailors, we periodically see in winter and spring. Physalia, however, has a gas-filled float and long trailing tentacles,” Sala stated.

The purplish-pink jellyfish is not the only creature that has been spotted this fall. On November 13, there were reports of endangered turtles and whale sharks in the waters off the coast of San Diego, brought by El Niño.

On September 23, the headlines of the Long Beach Post warned of the “Sharks, Sea snakes and weird fish.” The prediction has come true. The warmth of the surface water is a direct result of El Niño. According to the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle typically occurs every two to seven years.”