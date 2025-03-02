PACIFIC PALISADES—On March 2, Corpus Christi Catholic Church parishioners attended Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 7390 W. Manchester Avenue in Los Angeles. Monsignor (Msgr.) Kidney shared a message of encouragement with his congregation in this week’s bulletin. It’s something the kind Pastor has done each week since Corpus Christi Church burned down in the Palisades fire approximately, three months ago.

“Please know that we are working to find a permanent sacred space for our weekly Masses. I will keep you all in the loop as we proceed with this.



As many of you know, our stained-glass windows (representing the Stations of the Cross) were spared from the fire and they have now been removed from the site and are in storage. We are keeping them safe and plan to use them in our church rebuild. Many of the local Catholic Churches had extra Masses at their Churches so that the Corpus Christi Church family may celebrate Mass, together.



In addition, the Church congregants are still involved in community events and efforts to rebuild Palisades. In his letter to his parishioners, entitled, “What’s going on at Corpus Christi Church, Corpus Christi Parish: The Roaming Catholics.”



My Dear Parishioners,

Please keep Pope Francis in your prayers. May he be strengthened by the certainty that God is with him in his suffering.



This past weekend Corpus Christi Parish was represented at the Religious Education Congress in Anaheim. The theme of the Congress this year was Called to Compassion and at the Opening Ceremony on Friday Lorraine Hartman and I were invited to give testimonials about the fires, our parish family, and the many offers of help from all over the country.



Also, our church was prayed for at the Closing Mass of the Congress on Sunday, which some of our parishioners attended and carried up the gifts at the Offertory.



We were surrounded by a very supportive Catholic community at the Congress and many people stopped to let us know that they are praying for you, our parishioners.—Msgr. Liam Kidney, Pastor



Giving opportunities may be found on the website at; corpuschristichurch.com