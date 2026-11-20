SANTA MONICA—Around 4:06 p.m. on November 16, 2026, Santa Monica Police Department Harbor Guards received a report of a man in the water near the West End of the Santa Monica Pier. Despite the actions of the first responders, the man was declared dead at 4:56 p.m. There are now new updates in the case.

Investigators have determined that the earlier witness rumors of an altercation occurring before the incident were unfounded. Footage from the security cameras confirms that the deceased was alone and did not speak to anyone before he ended up in the water. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has notified the next of kin and has confirmed the deceased’s identity, Alexander Haskin, 38, but it has not yet determined his cause of death. It lists his cause of death as deferred, meaning the medical examiner is waiting for further tests or examinations to be performed.

On November 16, after arriving at the pier, the responding Harbor Guards conducted an underwater search, located the man, and took him onto the lifeguard boat. There, they began performing CPR. Afterward, they hoisted him onto the pier deck, and paramedics from the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived; they continued to give him medical assistance but were unable to save him.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives from the SMPD are reviewing all available evidence and gathering witness accounts. The SMPD recognizes the impact this incident had on the witnesses. Any Santa Monica resident experiencing emotional distress, or who knows someone who is, should reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which offers support by calling or texting 988. Anyone with information should call the SMPD at 310-458-8491.