BOULDER,COLO–NO. 8 USC held off a 4th quarter stampede by the Colorado Buffaloes in a 48-41 victory on Saturday, September 30. USC ramains a flawless (5-0) on the season in an instant classic featuring offensive fireworks and plenty of stars from the world of professional sports roaming the Folsom Field sidelines.

The dynamic game lived up to the hype-Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders has been the story of the year in college football-and Trojans Quarterback Caleb Williams was magnificent. Williams threw for 403 yards and tied a career high 6 TD’s after racing out to a big lead in the second half.

Trojans receiver Tahj Washington posted 117 yards and a touchdown, while Brenden Rice added two touchdowns on five catches. Running back MarShawn Lloyd averaged 6.5 yards per carry but was handed the ball just 13 times.

Williams is launching a campaign to become the second player in the history of college football to win two Heisman Trophies. The other being Ohio State legendary Running Back Archie Griffin. Thus far, he is making a strong case to achieve this historic accomplishment.

Ironic that this is probably the final season of the Pac-12 Conference, their Swan Song in 2023 has been truly impressive. Entering Saturday, four of the top 10 teams in the Nation hail from the Pac-12.

Williams smoothly operated the offense, completing 17 straight passes at one point. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner spread around the wealth, too, throwing TD passes to five different receivers.

The sidelines of Folsom Field looked like a red carpet of celebrity guests, Deion Sanders is on a short list of American athletes who transcends Sports.

Kevin Garnett, Terrell Owens and CC Sabathia were among the stars on the sideline before the Buffaloes hosted eighth-ranked USC on Saturday — and Coach Prime ran onto the field accompanied by rapper DaBaby.

His success as a coach; his larger than life personality combined with his inate ability to entertain the public while leading young men have transformed the University of Colorado into a legitimate program.

For Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado QB enjoyed another strong day at the office. The son of Coach Prime threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

USC moved its all-time record against Colorado to 17-0 with the win on Saturday. It was a tale of two halves, has the Buffaloes mounted a furious rally.

The Trojans held a 34-14 lead at halftime, as the Buffaloes continuously shot themselves in the foot to start the game.

However, USC made a number of errors in the second half that allowed Colorado to crawl back into the contest. USC led 48-21 at one point in the third quarter, however, the defense fell apart for the Trojans, allowing 20 unanswered points while Williams and the offense could not get back on the scoreboard.

While Williams still has playmakers like Washington, Mario Williams and Brenden Rice to throw to, USC’s defense could be the one weakness for Williams’ repeat bid if it can’t figure out a way to tackle better and play well against a strong opponent.

Sanders connected with Horn for a 16-yard touchdown to cut the USC lead down to seven with 1:43 remaining. Colorado was unable to recover the onside kick, and USC held on for the win.

USC will host the Arizona Wildcats at the Colosseum on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 PM.