LOS ANGELES— The track and field facility at USC was renamed Allyson Felix Field at an unveiling on Monday, April 10.

Allyson Felix is a Los Angeles native. She attended Los Angeles Baptist High School in North Hills. She is the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history. Felix won 11 Olympic medals. They include 7 gold, 3 silver and one bronze.

Felix is the first woman to win U.S. national titles in 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 metres.

She won the silver medal for the 200 metres at Athens Olympic Games in 2004.

Again Felix won the 200 metre silver at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and won gold in the 4 X 400 relay.

Felix won 3 gold medals at London 2012 in the 200 metres, the 4 X 100 metres relay and the 4 X 400 metres relay. She became the first American woman to win three Olympic gold medals in athletics since LA native Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988. She was awarded the 2012 IAAF World Female Athlete Of The Year award.

In the Rio 2016 Olympic games Felix won two gold medals. One in the 4 X 100 relay and the other in the 4 X 400 relay. She also won silver in the 400 metre sprint.

In the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games (held in 2021), Felix won a gold medal in the 4 X 400 metre relay and bronze in the 400 metre sprint.

In 2022, Felix was awarded the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement.

She is married to sprinter and hurdler Kenneth Ferguson. The couple has a daughter together born in November, 2018.