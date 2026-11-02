LOS ANGELES– On a stormy Halloween at the Coliseum, thousands of fans stormed the field in the steady downpour of rain. These fans hardly leave the stands, but the USC Trojans deserved the spontaneous celebration after upsetting the NO.2 Ohio State Buckeyes, 30-18 on a torrential shower on Saturday night.

Lincoln Riley finally has an outstanding Big Ten victory at USC. Ohio State’s College Football Playoff chances are on life support. And in a game of big plays, USC Tight End Mark Bowman made a play for the ages.

Bowman caught a pass from quarterback Jayden Maiava early in the 3rd quarter. He jumped high over Ohio State safety Jaylon McClaine in the open space as the crowd gasped.

He then broke tackle attempts from 3 Ohio state defenders and lowered his the shoulder into linebacker Riley Petijohn before being forced out near the goal line. This seventy yard gain set up a one yard touchdown run.This gave USC a commanding lead of 29-7.

USC coach Lincoln Riley joked after the game that he ” telepathically ” taught him how to hurdle the defender. Sure coach.

Even in the rain both teams fanbase were very loud and animated. There were many Ohio State fans, and the USC fans were extremely vocal. Playing in his first start for the injured Julian Sayin.

Ohio State Freshman quarterback Luke Fahry, threw for two hundred and sixty yards and connected with Jeremiah Smith for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. However, they went for two and the two-point conversion was not successful.

Ohio State was then forced to try an onside kick and USC recovered, and that was basically the end of the game.

The fans stormed the field and the frenzy ensued, a win this big, has been brewing for a long time in Trojan country.

The fans and the players and everything USC savored every minute of it in the light rain and a beautiful Saturday evening in Los Angeles.