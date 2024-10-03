SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on their Facebook page that it will be holding a Oil Recycling & Filter Exchange Event at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Saturday, October 19.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2018 Lincoln Blvd.

Santa Monica residents may bring their used oil filter & exchange it for a new filter for free (exclusions apply). Used oil filters are hazardous waste that cannot be thrown in the trash, but both the oil and steel are valuable resources that can be recycled.

Anyone with questions can contact customer service at (866) 311-7266.