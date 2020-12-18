UNITED STATES—Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, over the next 15 years, it is projected to become the number one leading cause of death and disability.

For the estimated 16 million Americans living with COPD, there is no cure. However, researchers continue to explore various treatments that can improve the quality of life and lengthen the lifespan of those living with COPD.

One of the newest forms of treatment to garner attention for its ability to alleviate COPD symptoms is CBD. Finding the right CBD oil isn’t always an easy task, so we’ve done the work for you.

In this article, we’ll discuss COPD and the science behind treating COPD with CBD oil. Next, we’ll give you the most up-to-date recommendations for high-quality CBD oil to treat COPD.

Top CBD Oil Products For COPD: 2021 Review

Royal CBD Oil — Editor’s Choice

Gold Bee CBD Oil — Runner-Up

Hemp Bombs CBD Oil — Best Selection of Flavors

1. Royal CBD Oil — Editor’s Choice

One of the most recognized and trusted brands on the market is Royal CBD. The company is partnered with local farmers in Colorado to create its own CBD-rich strains of hemp plants. They use locally-grown organic hemp, which means you get to avoid any contamination by synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides. They also ensure the quality of their product by having each batch tested in a third-party laboratory.

The CBD oil in these CBD products uses whole hemp extraction, which retains higher concentrations of whole plant compounds like cannabinoids and terpenes. These compounds provide various therapeutic benefits and can boost your body’s ability to absorb and use CBD. Royal CBD extracts the CBD using supercritical CO2 and suspends the product in MCT oil, making it highly bioavailable to users.

Royal CBD oil can be purchased in four different potency options: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 2500 mg, which means up to 83.3 mg of CBD per milliliter. The oil is available in mint and citrus flavor or in its natural unflavored form. They also offer 25 mg capsules, which are ideal for people who don’t like the taste of the oil or who prefer the convenience of a capsule.

At a price point of $0.19 per mg CBD, Royal CBD is not the cheapest oil on the market but it is very fairly priced for the quality of the product and range of dosing available.

2. Gold Bee CBD Oil — Runner-Up

Gold Bee is a newcomer to the CBD industry and they are making quite a buzz. Before branching into the CBD business, Gold Bee started out by selling organic superfoods and honey. After a trial run of CBD products to local dispensaries in California, they met customer demands for more and extended their production. They now make CBD oil, gummies, honey sticks, and capsules.

Gold Bee CBD Oil uses organically grown hemp from farms in California and Colorado. Products are grown using all-natural pest-control, frequent soil and air quality testing, and organic fertilizer. Their products are tested for quality and potency using third-party laboratory testing.

As with other high-quality producers, Gold Bee CBD products are CO2 extracted and suspended in MCT oil. Their products have an impressively higher than average terpene content, which has been verified by independent lab reports.

A 30 ml bottle of Gold Bee CBD oil has 300–1200 mg of CBD, which translates to 10–40 mg per milliliter. In addition to natural flavor, they offer honey-infused flavors which is a favorite for many users. People who prefer capsules can buy Gold Bee CBD capsules in 40 mg doses.

At a price point of $0.09 per mg CBD, Gold Bee CBD oil is an excellent option for people on a tighter budget looking for a high-quality CBD oil.

3. Hemp Bombs CBD Oil — Best Selection of Flavors

Hemp Bombs has become one of the most well-recognized brands on the market for their broad array of CBD products. Unlike the other two brands on the list, Hemp Bombs CBD oil uses CBD isolate. CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD which means that the oil does not contain the cannabinoids and terpenes found in a full-spectrum oil. Isolates are often preferred by people who routinely undergo drug testing since high doses of full-spectrum oil can occasionally lead to a false-positive test.

Hemp Bombs CBD oil is sourced from organically grown hemp imported from certified farms in Europe and then processed in Florida. Their CBD oil product is certified as 99% pure and THC-free by third-party laboratory testing.

The CBD is extracted from the hemp plants using CO2, which is the safest and cleanest method of extraction. Users won’t get the additional therapeutic benefits of terpenes and cannabinoids found in other oils but will benefit from CBD in its purest form and lighter flavored oil.

Hemp Bombs CBD oil has a wide spectrum of potency and flavors available for users. They have six strengths available, ranging from 75–4000 mg of CBD per bottle. This means a dose of up to 133.3 mg of CBD per milliliter, making it one of the most potent oils on the market. They offer an unflavored oil as well as five flavor options such as orange creamsicle and watermelon. CBD oil capsules are also available from Hemp Bombs in 15mg or 30 mg doses.

At a price point of $0.03 per mg CBD, Hemp Bombs CBD oil is an affordable option and an excellent choice for people seeking pure CBD.

What is COPD?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of chronic lung diseases that cause significant breathing difficulties that worsen over time. The most common types of COPD are emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

COPD is usually caused by long-term exposure to lung irritants, with cigarette smoke being the main cause. Nonsmokers can also develop the disease from secondhand smoke, pollution, toxins, or due to genetics.

As COPD progresses, it leads to symptoms such as thickening of the lungs, reduced oxygen levels, and restricted airways, leading to mucus build-up. The disease tends to progress slowly over the years, leading to greater impairments in lung function.

The most common symptoms of COPD are breathlessness, mucus build-up, persistent cough, and wheezing. Most people living with COPD find it very challenging to stay physically active and do many daily activities.

It is estimated that 80% of people with moderate COPD remain undiagnosed. Diagnosis of COPD generally involves imaging tests, lung function tests, and blood work. These tests will tell your doctor how well your lungs are functioning and allow them to assign a type and stage of your COPD.

Finding effective treatment for COPD is essential. If left untreated, the symptoms of COPD continue to advance and may also lead to heart problems and respiratory infections.

How Does CBD Help COPD?

Treating COPD can be a complicated process. Common treatments include oxygen, bronchodilators, steroids, or even surgical intervention in more serious cases. Many people who don’t find relief with traditional treatments turn to alternative options like CBD oil.

All classes of cannabinoids have been shown to help reduce inflammation. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most popular cannabinoids for therapeutic use due to the fact it doesn’t have psychoactive effects and acts as a potent anti-inflammatory.

Researchers continue to explore the therapeutic benefits of CBD for various disorders. There has been a particular focus on CBD as a treatment for lung disorders due to its ability to reduce inflammation and open airways.

A 2015 study found that CBD can reduce smooth muscle contraction in the tissues around the lungs, leading airways to open. In the presence of lung disease, researchers have found that CBD has potent anti-inflammatory effects that improve overall lung function. These qualities would allow people with COPD to breathe more easily and avoid complications associated with COPD like low blood oxygen levels.

Additional benefits of CBD include improvements in sleep, reduction in depression and anxiety, and pain relief.

Cannabis-derived terpenes have also been shown to support COPD by providing antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and vasodilating benefits. You can find terpene concentrates to supplement the effects of CBD from companies such as Finest Labs.

How to Take CBD For COPD

CBD comes in many forms and a variety of doses. People with lung disease should use CBD in oil form as it is highly concentrated, bioavailable, easy to dose, and does not have to be smoked or vaporized.

Finding the right dosage of CBD may take some trial and error. Experts recommend starting with 1–6 mg of CBD for every 10 pounds of body weight. Most people tolerate higher doses of CBD well with no serious side-effects. The most common unwanted side effects include dizziness, low blood pressure, diarrhea, and dry mouth.

Individual dosing schedules can vary as some people prefer to take it once a day, and others prefer to take it as needed depending on symptoms. Levels of CBD can build up in the body over time, which leads to an increase in cannabinoid receptors making your body more receptive and efficient at using CBD.

Before you take CBD oil, always discuss it with your doctor to avoid any complications or interactions with any current drugs you may be taking. When taken with certain steroids, CBD oil may increase the associated side-effects of those drugs.

Key Takeaways: What’s The Best CBD Oil For COPD?

COPD is a life-altering condition that can significantly impair a person’s quality of life. It’s essential to find effective treatments that work to improve lung functioning with minimal side-effects.

There is still plenty of work that needs to be done on examining CBD for COPD. Preliminary research showing its ability to reduce inflammation and open airways mean that CBD may be an excellent therapeutic agent to help manage symptoms and slow the progression of COPD.

When trying CBD oil, always purchase products from a reputable brand like one of the ones listed above and discuss your treatment plan with your physician.

