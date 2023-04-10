AUSTIN,TX—The USWNT had a tough game on Saturday, April 8, as they narrowly defeated Ireland 2-0 in a friendly match. The USA were the busier of the two defenses during the opening 25 minutes of the game.

Dangerous crosses from Arsenal’s Katie McCabe had the USA defense scrambling. North Carolina Courage player Denise O Sullivan also had a threatening shot blocked by the U.S. defense. Florida State based Ireland Defender Heather Payne caused a fantastic double save from Alyssa Naeher after her cross deflected towards the goal.

There was a long break in play after Ireland’s fast start. Naeher’s Chicago Red Stars teammate Mallory Swanson collided with Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan in the 24th minute. Swanson was able to continue and the U.S began to show why they’re the number 1 ranked team in the world.

Winger Sophia Smith had the Ireland defense making last ditch tackles and fired a powerful effort into the Brosnan’s hands. The opening goal of the game came from an unlikely scorer. USA right back Emily Fox scored her first international goal in her 28th appearance for the national team. The 25 yard effort from long range was drilled low and hard into the bottom left hand corner.

Swanson was hurt again in the closing minutes of the first half. She was replaced by Trinity Rodman, daughter of former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman. The 20 year old has already represented the USWNT on 16 occasions. She is also the author of the children’s book “Wake Up And Kick It.” Rodman narrowly missed the goal with two chances and had another shot saved by Brosnan.

The U.S took control of the game in the second half and may have been further ahead but for multiple saves from Brosnan. OL Reign midfielder Rose Lavelle’s deflected effort had her make a late adjustment across the goal line. Lavelle then had another effort from close range blocked by the Irish defense.

Lindsey Horan was brought down in the box by Ireland defender Diane Caldwell as the 80th minute approached. A penalty was awarded and Horan took it herself and converted. The Lyon striker had 27 goals in 127 games for the USWNT. Far from a routine victory, the USA deserved the win as they had 9 shots on targets to Ireland’s 1.

The USA wore their new Nike manufactured home jerseys for the match. Nike state the jerseys are “inspired by the art movement of abstract expressionism.” Ireland and the USA will both play in this summers Women’s World Cup in Australia.