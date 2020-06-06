WASHINGTON D.C. — About 200 Utah National Guard members were evicted from their hotel in Washington D.C. on Friday, June, 5 after being stationed in the nation’s capital to help quell the number of protests that occurred throughout the week.

Out-of-state troops have been stationed to attempt to diffuse the rising tensions, as requested by President Donald Trump to activate the military. The National Guard sent have been staying in a Marriott hotel in the downtown area since Monday, June, 1, until they were kicked out due to budget concerns as stated by Washington D.C. Mayor Maurice Bowser who said: “Washington D.C. cannot pay their hotel bill.”

On Thursday, June, 4 she issued a letter to President Trump requesting the withdrawal of the extraordinary federal law enforcement.

“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans,” said Bowser in a statement.

Mayor Bowser noted in her letter that the use of outside entities has allowed for the rise of unidentified federal law enforcement to occupy the capital outside of the city’s jurisdiction, which interferes with the channels of communication for their law enforcement personnel.

“The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for “handouts”, is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women,” Trump said in a series of Tweets.

With several protests expected to continue to occur over the weekend, the Utah National Guard is looking to make housing accommodations but will remain in Washington D.C. to continue offering resources.